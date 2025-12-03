Samsung SDI said Wednesday it has received the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Award at the 2025 Korea Tech Festival, recognized for breakthrough technologies enhancing the safety and cost-efficiency of energy storage systems.

The honor, presented at Coex in southern Seoul, makes Samsung SDI the only Korean battery-maker recognized this year with a Republic of Korea Technology Award, the nation’s highest technical distinction.

The awarded technology powers the Samsung Battery Box, an all-in-one ESS solution launched in 2023. Built into a standard 20-foot container, the SBB integrates high-durability prismatic battery cells with advanced protection features for easier deployment and safer operation.

Core innovations include Enhanced Direct Injection — injecting extinguishing agents directly into battery modules in the event of a fire — and No Thermal Propagation — preventing heat from spreading to adjacent cells.

Samsung SDI expects the award to strengthen its position in upcoming bids for the Second ESS Central Contract Market, following a partnership with the Korea Electrical Safety Corp. in October to advance ESS safety standards.

“We have secured top-tier competitiveness in ESS safety,” a company official said. “Leveraging the stability of prismatic cells and our advanced protection technologies, we will continue to lead the domestic ESS market.”