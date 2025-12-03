Samsung SDI's all-in-one energy storage system solution, the Samsung Battery Box (Samsung SDI)
Samsung SDI said Wednesday it has received the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Award at the 2025 Korea Tech Festival, recognized for breakthrough technologies enhancing the safety and cost-efficiency of energy storage systems.

The honor, presented at Coex in southern Seoul, makes Samsung SDI the only Korean battery-maker recognized this year with a Republic of Korea Technology Award, the nation’s highest technical distinction.

The awarded technology powers the Samsung Battery Box, an all-in-one ESS solution launched in 2023. Built into a standard 20-foot container, the SBB integrates high-durability prismatic battery cells with advanced protection features for easier deployment and safer operation.

Core innovations include Enhanced Direct Injection — injecting extinguishing agents directly into battery modules in the event of a fire — and No Thermal Propagation — preventing heat from spreading to adjacent cells.

Samsung SDI expects the award to strengthen its position in upcoming bids for the Second ESS Central Contract Market, following a partnership with the Korea Electrical Safety Corp. in October to advance ESS safety standards.

“We have secured top-tier competitiveness in ESS safety,” a company official said. “Leveraging the stability of prismatic cells and our advanced protection technologies, we will continue to lead the domestic ESS market.”


