Samsung SDI said Wednesday that it has forged a partnership with the state-run Korea Electrical Safety Corporation (KESCO) to strengthen safety standards across the nation’s energy storage system industry.

Key officials, including Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun and KESCO President Nam Hwa-young, attended the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held at Samsung SDI’s Giheung plant in Gyeonggi Province on Monday.

Under the agreement, the two parties will collaborate on enhancing ESS safety policies, developing joint accident-prevention manuals, promoting installation of monitoring and fire suppression systems, and fostering expert training. A working-level council will be launched to coordinate and implement detailed joint initiatives.

The partnership aims to bolster the safety framework of Korea’s rapidly expanding ESS market, aligning with the government’s renewable energy-focused transition policy and the 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand.

According to KESCO, Samsung SDI is a suitable partner in establishing an effective accident prevention system for the ESS industry, having secured around 80 percent of total bids in Korea’s first long-cycle ESS contract valued at roughly 1 trillion won ($698.8 million).

Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun stated, “This agreement marks a milestone for expanding our technological leadership into broader social responsibility. We will continue to work closely with KESCO to further improve product safety.”

In May, Samsung SDI and KESCO unveiled plans to jointly develop next-generation battery energy storage systems designed to operate safely in extreme conditions, further strengthening their collaboration on ESS safety.

Meanwhile, the second round of the Korean government’s 1 trillion won ESS contract is expected to open later this month, with preferred bidders to be announced by year-end.