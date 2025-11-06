Korean battery-maker Samsung SDI announced Thursday that its ultrahigh output battery, SDI 25U-Power, has been selected for Best of Innovation at CES 2026, marking a second consecutive year of recognition for the company at the world’s largest consumer electronics and technology exhibition.

Presented by the US-based Consumer Technology Association, the honor will be awarded at the exhibition in Las Vegas in January. The award, in the Construction & Industrial Tech category, recognizes the most outstanding innovations among CES Innovation Award honorees.

In 2025, Samsung SDI received four Innovation Awards.

The cylinder-shaped battery, 18 millimeters in diameter and 65 millimeters in height, delivers twice the output by weight in power tools compared to conventional batteries. This is achieved through a high-output nickel-cobalt-aluminum cathode and the company’s proprietary silicon-carbon nanocomposite anode material.

Samsung SDI also highlighted its tabless design, which uses the entire electrode length instead of small terminal tabs, reducing heat during charging and enabling rapid charging as well as longer life span.

In addition, Samsung SDI’s No Thermal Propagation technology has been named for a CES Innovation Award in the Vehicle Technology & Advanced Mobility category. This battery safety technology uses optimized safety materials between cells and gas vents to safely release gas along designated pathways.