Jennie of Blackpink's “ExtraL (feat. Doechii)” has been certified gold from the Recording Industry Association of America, the organization confirmed Monday.

The recognition means she has reclaimed the crown as the K-pop solo artist with the most gold records, with four. She first clinched gold with her collaboration with Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, “One Of The Girls,” which went on to go platinum.

“ExtraL” was the prerelease track from her first solo full-length album “Ruby.” It entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 75 and reentered the chart at No. 99 following the album's release. Two more songs from the album have been certified gold: another prerelease “Mantra” and main track “Like Jennie.”

Meanwhile, she returned to Korea Monday after three shows in Singapore as part of Blackpink’s “Deadline” world tour. The tour will resume in mid-January with a three-date run at the Tokyo Dome.