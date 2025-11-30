Four individuals are under investigation for allegedly hacking around 120,000 internet protocol cameras installed at homes and businesses across the country, with the suspects accused of using them to record sexual content.

Two of the suspects each hacked into 63,000 and 70,000 IP cameras, recording hundreds of sexual videos, which they sold to operators of websites based outside of the country.

One made 35 million won ($23,800) while the other made 18 million won in the process, according to the National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency.

The two other suspects hacked into 15,000 and 136 IP cameras, respectively, and possessed videos from the camera feeds but had not distributed the illegal images.

The four suspects committed the crimes separately, and three of them have been detained for investigation.

A total of 58 places have been so far identified as having their cameras hacked by the suspects, and officials have notified the owners of the cameras. Police plan to aid deletion of illegal videos, consultation for the victims, and to help them reach out to state-affiliated digital sex crime victim support centers.

The investigation office is also investigating the website that posted the hacked images, requesting Korean authorities to block the website. Investigators are also contacting foreign law enforcement officials to help shut down the website in question, and to investigate its operators.

IP cameras are cameras that send footage over the internet, and are used for purposes such as security surveillance and baby or pet monitors. They do not need a recording device like CCTV, and are easier to install, but also more susceptible to hacking.

It was found that most of the hacked cameras had simple passcodes, such as repetition of the same letter or simple combination of numbers and letters. Police advised IP camera users to create a more complicated password, change it at least once every six months, and to frequently update the firmware.