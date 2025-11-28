CJ ENM adopts subdued approach to MAMAs amid national mourning

In the wake of the deadly apartment fire in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district, K-pop agencies and artists have joined a wave of donations for victims while simultaneously preparing to attend the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards set to take place Friday and Saturday at Kai Tak Sports Park, roughly 20 kilometers from the disaster site.

Some fans have criticized the decision to proceed with the event, while some industry watchers have defended the ceremony, which returns to Hong Kong for the first time in seven years, saying that postponing such an international show with tightly limited travel schedules is nearly impossible. Agencies and idol groups are also in a position where they must follow the host CJ ENM’s decision.

Big 4 agencies donate a combined $855,000

CJ ENM, the host of the MAMAs, was the first in the Korean entertainment industry to address support for victims of the Hong Kong fire. In a statement on Thursday, the company expressed condolences and pledged to donate HK$20 million ($2.5 million) to assist recovery efforts.

The statement followed the massive blaze that broke out Wednesday afternoon at Wang Fuk Court, a high-rise residential complex in northern Tai Po. By Friday afternoon, the fire had claimed 128 lives and about 200 more were missing, plunging Hong Kong into shock. Chief Executive of Hong Kong John Lee declared the incident a “major disaster” and activated an emergency response.

Earlier in the day, SM Entertainment pledged a donation of HK$1 million to the Hong Kong Red Cross to aid firefighting, relief operations and essential supplies. YG Entertainment followed on Thursday via its Weibo account, saying it would donate HK$1 million for emergency relief and reconstruction.

Six labels from Hybe Music Group APAC collectively donated approximately HK$2.66 million through Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, a nonprofit organization in the city. JYP Entertainment, later on the same day, announced through its official Weibo account that it had donated HK$2 million to Vision Hong Kong for emergency response and post-disaster recovery.

Individual K-pop groups also joined major agencies in responding to the tragedy. Several Chinese-speaking K-pop idols shared messages of sorrow on social media as the incident unfolded. Super Junior said on Weibo that they were “heartbroken” by the news and donated HK$1 million in the name of the group and their fandom, while Stray Kids contributed the same amount to World Vision Hong Kong, expressing hopes for the victims’ recovery. Aespa’s Ningning donated HK$500,000 and Riize pledged HK$250,000 to support firefighting and relief efforts.

Understandable vs. shameful

Despite widespread donations, some K-pop fans criticized CJ ENM and the participating artists for moving forward with the MAMAs. Many expressed more frustration toward the organizer than the artists, recognizing the difficulty individual groups face in withdrawing from such a major international event.

The backlash was amplified by comparisons to other cultural events in Hong Kong that were postponed or canceled due to the fire. Disney canceled the premiere of “Zootopia 2,” Oxfam delayed its Trailwalker event and the major international cycling race Cyclothon was indefinitely postponed.

One reader on The Korea Herald’s social media wrote, “I honestly hope they postponed it or change locations. I know that’s a PR and marketing nightmare especially so close to the award date, but the fire was devastating.”

Another added, “Definitely should postpone it. People’s homes and lives are lost. Showing respect for the families affected by it all.”

However, many fans also expressed understanding. A top-rated comment on Reddit said the decision “makes sense,” noting that “the event was put on in collaboration with the Hong Kong tourism board and Hong Kong advocated heavily for it to be hosted there. If it’s cancelled, it’s estimated they could lose tens of billions of won in tourism revenue, staff pay, rent fee, etc.”

A user who identified themselves as Hong Kong-based added, “Personally I think this is fine. In an ideal world it would be easy to cancel, but realistically — given logistics and planning — it is difficult.”

Music critic Lim Hee-yun agreed that CJ ENM and the artists cannot be easily blamed under the current circumstances.

“It’s easy to criticize, but realistically, the organizers and artists had little choice over whether to cancel,” Lim said. “The event was planned for a year with huge production costs and international arrangements. By now, everything is already set.”

MAMAs shifts to a tone of mourning

While proceeding with the ceremony, the MAMAs decided to cancel the red carpet event and maintain the live broadcast with modifications.

According to local reports Friday, CJ ENM announced that the event would include a “Support Hong Kong” message and moments of collective mourning. Artists were asked to maintain calm and solemn reactions before and after performances, to refrain from politically sensitive remarks and to show respect for Hong Kong citizens.

The organizer also said wearing memorial ribbons is entirely up to each artist, and clarified that there will be no all-artist finale on either day of the show.