Uncertainty deepens as Hong Kong prioritizes crisis response over major K-pop event

An emergency meeting between event host CJ ENM and the Hong Kong government to discuss whether to proceed with the 2025 Mnet Aasian Music Awards on Friday has been delayed, as the city reels from a deadly high-rise fire that has killed at least 55 people and left hundreds missing.

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in the Tai Po district, about 20 kilometers from Kai Tak Sports Park, where the MAMAs will be held Friday and Saturday.

“CJ ENM and the Hong Kong government have yet to hold a meeting to determine whether the annual awards will go ahead,” an industry source told The Korea Herald on Thursday afternoon. “From what I know, the Hong Kong government is too busy to deal with this matter. They were scheduled to meet (CJ ENM) in the afternoon, but it is unknown whether the meeting actually took place.”

CJ ENM has not released an official statement, as the fire has not yet been fully contained.

With the largest annual K-pop awards returning to Hong Kong for the first time in seven years — and the event set to begin in less than 24 hours — local reports suggested the ceremony may proceed in a subdued manner or even without an audience.

CJ ENM has reportedly instructed artists and managers who have already arrived in the city for the event to avoid stage effects or costumes that could evoke images of the fire, signaling the company’s intent to push forward with the event. Producers are said to be urgently rewriting scripts and reworking the ceremony to include messages of condolence for the victims. Teams with stage concepts involving fire effects are reviewing whether their performances can continue as planned, though the tight timeline allows little room for substantial changes.

Chinese-language media outlets also reported on Thursday that Hong Kong stars Michelle Yeoh and Chow Yun-fat — both previously confirmed as attendees — are now expected to withdraw due to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, local authorities on Wednesday raised the emergency alert level to Tier 5 at 6:22 p.m., the highest category, marking the first such escalation since the 2008 Mong Kok nightclub fire that left four dead and 55 injured.