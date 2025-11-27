CJ ENM confirmed Thursday evening that the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards will go ahead as scheduled, despite the recent high-rise fire in Hong Kong that has left dozens dead and hundreds missing.

“Believing in the healing and unifying power of music, we have carefully planned the overall stage and program to deliver comfort and hope rather than extravagant performances,” CJ ENM said in a statement. “We hope the music will offer a small measure of solace and courage to everyone.”

The organizer also noted that the awards ceremony will carry a message of support for Hong Kong and provide an opportunity for collective mourning.

“We extend our deepest condolences to those affected by the tragic fire in Hong Kong. We sincerely offer our sympathy to the families of the victims and to everyone facing great loss and anxiety during this difficult time,” the company added.

“The 2025 MAMAs will include ways to share in grief and contribute to relief efforts through donations.”