YG says the final call depends on both MAMA’s pending announcement and updates on efforts to contain the Hong Kong blaze

Yang Hyun-suk, founder and chief producer of YG Entertainment, may not attend the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park, as the city grapples with a high-rise fire that has claimed at least 55 lives and left hundreds missing at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, a company official said Thursday.

“He has not departed yet and is closely monitoring the situation. The final decision will likely depend on CJ ENM’s official announcement, but given that the ceremony is supposed to begin tomorrow, I don’t think he will go under the current circumstances,” a YG Entertainment official told The Korea Herald. CJ ENM is the host of the 2025 MAMAs.

Yang’s potential appearance had drawn wide attention across the K-pop industry, as it would mark his first on-site return to a major music event in 11 years, though he was not scheduled to participate in any official capacity. His decision to visit Hong Kong was largely driven by YG Entertainment’s idol groups Treasure and Babymonster, whose performances he intended to watch in person to provide support and encouragement.

Babymonster is slated to deliver a special collaborative stage with Netflix’s animation hit “KPop Demon Hunters.” Members Pharita, Ahyeon and Rora were set to reenact elements of the film’s storyline in a “Wonder Stage” performance that had raised industry expectations, particularly with Yang’s presence anticipated on-site.