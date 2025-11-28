There's something about watching a movie through a windshield — engine off, seat reclined, snacks within arm's reach — that no multiplex can replicate. Jayu-ro Drive-in Theater, perched beside Paju's scenic riverside route in Gyeonggi Province, delivers that intimate, retro comfort with a modern polish.

The theater moved to its current location in 2022, spreading three screens across a spacious lot that welcomes cars and pets alike. A snack bar stocks old-school favorites: baked squid, dried filefish and instant ramyeon. Tune your radio to the right channel and let the film roll.

There's more to explore beyond the movies. A pet-friendly cafe, a goods shop and rotating pop-ups give you reason to arrive early and linger. Show up before screenings and snag a spot first-come, first-served; tickets aren't sold in advance.

Admission costs 25,000 won on weekdays, 30,000 won on weekends and holidays, per vehicle, regardless of the number of passengers. Open daily 6 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Jayu-ro Drive-in Theater

697 LG-ro, Tanhyeon-myeon, Paju-si, Gyeonggi-do

Exploring Korean cuisine at Hansik Space E:eum

As Korean cuisine continues to gain global popularity, more people are showing interest in cooking and learning about it. Hansik Space E:eum in Seoul is highly recommended for such hands-on experiences.

Located in the Bukchon neighborhood of Seoul, the learning center offers a range of easy-to-follow, affordable cooking classes at around 10,000 won each. Many of the classes allow fewer than 10 participants, and groups of three to four people follow step-by-step demonstrations by instructors, ensuring no one falls behind.

The cooking classes feature a variety of dishes from Kimchi; songpyeon, or half-moon-shaped rice cake for the Chuseok holiday; gotgam danji, or dried persimmon stuffed with candied nuts; and beef hotpot rice. Registration for the cooking class on weekends is available through the center’s official website.

If you have some time, you can stop by the cafe that offers traditional Korean teas. You can also explore an exhibition space that introduces the foundation of Korean cuisine, including the history of jang, the variety of pastes that serve as the base for many Korean dishes.

Hansik Space E:eum

18 Bukchon-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Where light becomes art

A quiet, luminous retreat awaits visitors in central Seoul this month. "Akari Lamp Exhibition EP.02: Light and Space with Experience" brings the iconic works of sculptor Isamu Noguchi to Chunil House, a 1930s Japanese-style residence tucked behind Samgakji Station.

Running through the end of this month, the exhibition transforms the wooden structure into a warm, glowing landscape shaped by Noguchi’s celebrated Akari light sculptures.

Unlike a typical showroom, the exhibition is designed to feel like stepping into someone’s home. Akari lamps are arranged throughout tatami rooms, under wooden ceilings, in small lofts and along corridor corners — allowing visitors to sense how the lamps behave in intimate, lived-in spaces. Guests can experience the subtle shift in atmosphere when the lights are switched on or off, observing how the mulberry paper diffuses light, how shadows soften, and how the gentle warmth of the material settles into the room.

The lamps’ low placement further enhances their quiet presence, casting a diffused glow that fills the house without overwhelming it. Visitors can also join calming side programs, including tea tastings and meditative drawing sessions, making the exhibition an ideal slow-paced weekend stop.

Akari Lamp Exhibition EP.02: Light and Space with Experience

10, Itaewon-ro 2-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul