"Zootopia 2"

(US)

Opened Nov. 26

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard

Bunny-fox duo Judy and Nick investigate a mysterious pit viper who becomes the first reptile to enter Zootopia in over a century, in this sequel arriving nine years after the original.

"Wicked: For Good"

(US)

Opened Nov. 19

Musical/Fantasy

Directed by Jon M. Chu

The second part of the Broadway musical adaptation follows Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) as they take opposite sides in Oz's political upheaval.

"Kokuho"

(Japan)

Opened Nov. 19

Drama

Directed by Lee Sang-il

A son of a yakuza boss (Soya Kurokawa, later Ryo Yoshizawa) becomes apprentice to a famous kabuki master and rises through the world of traditional theater, battling his outsider status over decades of artistic obsession.

"Now You See Me: Now You Don't"

(US)

Opened Nov. 12

Crime/Thriller

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) reunite to recruit three young illusionists for a high-stakes diamond theft from a crime syndicate, in this latest installment of the magician-heist franchise.