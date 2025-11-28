Lotte Hotel Seoul brings back annual winter strawberry event

Lotte Hotel Seoul's annual winter strawberry event is back, offering a dessert buffet and afternoon tea set through April 30. The Peninsula Lounge & Bar presents more than 30 strawberry-based sweets, such as cakes and chocolate fondue, alongside 10 hot dishes, including lamb chops and carved beef. The special December buffet is 150,000 won per person, with seatings on Thursday and Friday evenings and three sessions on weekends and holidays. The 110,000 won afternoon tea set for two includes matcha-strawberry cake, pistachio tart and a tree-shaped basil mousse, served with coffee or tea during four weekday time slots.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong offers festive season package

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong is offering a festive-season package inspired by European holiday culture, available until Jan. 31. The stay includes one night in a Deluxe room, breakfast for two at La Palette Paris — featuring European dishes with local twists — and up to two Mimosa cocktails at the lobby bar. The package is priced from 392,000 won per night with bookings accepted until Jan. 30.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul launches “Candle Experience in Suite” package

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul is marking the holiday season with a suite package centered on candlelight and music, available for stays through Dec. 31. Guests stay in the Opera Suite, a high-floor room with panoramic views, and can enjoy Sofitel’s curated festive playlist through a Devialet Phantom speaker, along with LED candles, a Christmas tree, a bottle of Pommery champagne and seasonal desserts. The package starts at 2.2 million won per night, with reservations open until Dec. 27.

Four Points by Sheraton Josun Seoul Station introduces “Yosigo” package

Four Points by Sheraton Josun Seoul Station is offering a culture-focused package that includes two tickets to the exhibition “Yosigo: The Endless Journey,” held at Groundseesaw Central, a 15-minute walk from the hotel. The deal includes one night in a Superior room and access to the photo show, which runs through March 2, and features more than 300 works by Spanish photographer Jose Javier Serrano. Prices start at 163,350 won for stays available until Jan. 31.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel unveils festive cake collection

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel’s bakery, Haute Patisserie, is releasing a collection of Christmas cakes. The lineup highlighting natural flavors is designed for home gatherings or year-end gifting. The centerpiece is the Snow White Special Cake, a two-tier design topped with a polar bear and an igloo. Traditional options include a Buche de Noel layered with chocolate ganache and dark chantilly cream. The collection also features a blueberry coulis yogurt mousse cake, seasonal strawberry cakes and the bakery’s signature tiramisu. Prices range from 70,000 won to 150,000 won. Stollen and panettone are also available for the season. The collection is sold through Dec. 31, with the Snow White Special Cake offered only by advance order from Dec. 23-25.