SK hynix, the world’s top memory chipmaker, is taking its high-performance HBM chips out of the server room and into snack aisles.

The company on Tuesday unveiled HBM Chips, a honey-banana–flavored corn snack created in collaboration with convenience store chain 7-Eleven. The name comes from the semiconductor firm’s star product, high bandwidth memory, or HBM — the ultra-profitable chips powering today’s AI boom.

Shaped like tiny, square semiconductor blocks, the chips are coated in honey-banana chocolate and packaged to mimic the look and feel of a high-tech product. They’re now available nationwide at 7-Eleven stores.

To add a collectible twist, each pack includes a serialized sticker card that can be entered into a giveaway. The top prize? A 37.5-gram gold “chip,” a playful nod to the soaring value of real HBM semiconductors.

“Our goal is to help people naturally associate semiconductors — and SK hynix — with a fun, enjoyable moment like eating a snack,” the company said. “We want to make chip technology feel friendly, not intimidating.”