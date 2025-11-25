LG Chem has achieved a key breakthrough in boosting all-solid-state battery performance, advancing its efforts to commercialize the next-generation technology, the company announced Tuesday

According to the company, it has developed a technology that precisely controls the particle size of solid electrolytes. This key material for all-solid-state batteries enables higher energy density and lowers fire risk compared with conventional lithium-ion cells.

The research, conducted jointly with LG Chem’s next-generation materials research center and a team led by Song Tae-seup, an energy engineering professor at Hanyang University, was published in the Advanced Energy Materials journal on Nov. 4.

Given the solid-state form of the electrolyte, inconsistent particle sizes can create microscopic gaps inside the cell, degrading performance. To resolve this issue, LG Chem and Hanyang University applied a spray-recrystallization process to the solid electrolyte manufacturing stage.

The technique disperses the electrolyte solution into fine droplets, allowing the solvent to evaporate and yield uniform, spherical particles. This approach addresses the shortcomings of conventional methods, which often produce electrolyte particles with highly inconsistent sizes.

With more uniform particles, the electrolyte forms tighter contact with cathode active materials, enabling smoother lithium-ion flow. As a result, cells using the newly engineered particles showed an approximate 15 percent increase in base capacity and improvement of roughly 50 percent in high-rate discharge capacity compared with those using conventional electrolytes — a key advantage for devices and systems that require rapid high-power delivery.

Building on the breakthrough, LG Chem said it will accelerate development of solid electrolyte materials and advance its roadmap for commercializing all-solid-state batteries. LG Chem and its battery affiliate, LG Energy Solution, aim to begin mass production of sulfide-based all-solid-state batteries by 2030.

Shin Hak-cheol, vice chair and CEO of LG Chem, described the research as "a major milestone in tackling one of the key hurdles of all-solid-state battery commercialization."

"LG Chem will continue strengthening its next-generation battery technology capabilities to lead the global market,” he added.