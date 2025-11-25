South Korean and Turkish leaders on Monday agreed to deepen the two countries' strategic partnership and bolster ties in multiple fields, including defense, nuclear power, biotechnology and renewable energy.

The plans were announced in a joint address by President Lee Jae Myung and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following their summit meeting in Ankara.

Addressing the media, the leaders shared that a joint statement has been adopted on the strategic partnership between the two nations.

"I firmly believe that the joint statement will serve as a good guideline for carrying out the matters discussed in today's summit meeting," Lee said.

The two sides also agreed to resume the joint economic committee for the first time in 10 years to monitor and carry out cooperation in the designated fields.

Multiple MOUs were also signed between the two nations, including one seeking Turkey's support for South Korean firms to undergo detailed evaluation processes regarding the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant project on the northern shores of Turkey.

"I look forward to Korea’s outstanding nuclear technology and operational safety capabilities contributing substantially to the development of Turkey's nuclear energy," Lee told a joint press conference Monday. Erdogan also called the MOU "an important step forward."

Lee added that the two leaders had agreed to continue cooperation on joint production, technological collaboration and personnel training exchanges to boost the defense capabilities of both countries, as seen in the Altay main battle tank production that started in September.

"We work toward emerging as leading defense industry powers," Lee said, as Erdogan expressed hopes for a diversification of joint defense projects.

Lee hailed South Korea-based SK Plasma's participation in Turkey's initiative to achieve self-sufficiency in blood products; the signing of the MOU on the joint road infrastructure project driven by the track record of collaborations in Canakkale Bridge and the Eurasia Tunnel construction projects; and the MOU on wind farm cooperation between Korea’s CS Wind and Turkey's Enerjisa.

In non-business sectors, Lee and Erdogan agreed to strengthen humanitarian assistance to resolve Syrian refugee issues in Turkey, boost people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and strengthen cooperation through an MOU on honoring and assisting war veterans.

Lee's meeting with Erdogan followed his visit to the memorial mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the first president of modern Turkey, to pay his respects. In the visitor's book, Lee wrote, "In memory of Ataturk, we as the brotherly countries bound by blood will move forward to strive for shared prosperity."

Lee arrived in Turkey for a state visit on Monday and is scheduled to depart the country on Tuesday to return to South Korea on Wednesday.