GS Caltex said Monday it has become the first company in Asia to obtain RecyClass certification for its end-of-life vehicle or ELV recycling value chain, marking a significant milestone in the company’s push into high-quality plastic recycling.

RecyClass is a leading European certification system that evaluates the recyclability and traceability of plastic materials. Recognized as an official audit scheme by the Circular Plastics Alliance, it is used by more than 60 percent of the European recycling industry as of 2025 and is considered a global benchmark for circular plastics.

With the certification, GS Caltex has met international standards for quality, traceability and transparency across its full ELV recycling chain from sourcing discarded automotive plastics to producing and selling composite resins.

Since 2022, the company has been developing technologies to convert low-value waste plastics, which were previously destined for incineration or landfill, into high-performance materials. GS Caltex said the certification validates its competitiveness in physical recycling at a time when global environmental regulations are tightening.

“This certification is a meaningful achievement, marking the first time an Asian company has been recognized for meeting official standards across the entire waste-vehicle recycling value chain,” Huh said. “We will continue to help build a circular economy ecosystem by ensuring a stable supply of high-quality products.”

GS Caltex plans to expand its low-carbon materials business by extending RecyClass certification to more waste streams, expanding to everyday materials.