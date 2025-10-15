GS Caltex announced Wednesday that its Energy Plus mobile app has won the Good Design Award in the system and service category in Japan, recognized for combining design and technology to deliver an innovative user experience.

Following wins at the Red Dot Design Award in August and the IDEA Design Award in September, GS Caltex also received honors from the Muse Design Award and Muse Creative Award, making it the first oil refiner in the world to achieve six titles across five major global design awards.

Launched in 2021, the app has been praised for enhancing convenience for refueling customers. The app’s signature feature, “Quick Refuel,” allows users to pre-register their preferred fuel type, amount and payment method. At the gas station, customers can complete payment, apply discounts, and accumulate rewards all at once by simply scanning a barcode or entering a PIN.

Earlier this year, the company became the first Korean oil refiner to launch CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility services, enabling drivers to access the app’s key features, such as gas station search, Quick Refuel and coupon or point inquiry, directly through their car displays.

It also introduced the “Shake & Pay” function, which lets users activate the Quick Refuel service by simply shaking their smartphone. In addition, the app’s redesigned home screen widget enables users to refuel, check favorite stations and compare prices without opening the app.

GS Caltex explained that it has adopted an agile DevOps-based work model, connecting development and operations to accelerate its innovation. Through this agile structure, GS Caltex has built a system that identifies customer pain points instantly, the company added. The company runs the Energy Plus app on two- to three-week sprints, allowing for rapid feature development and real-time feedback integration.

“This award is a global recognition of the service innovation we have built upon through communication with our customers,” said Kim Chang-soo, vice president of GS Caltex’s Mobility and Marketing Division. “We will continue to strengthen our design competitiveness and lead the way to provide a differentiated customer experience.”