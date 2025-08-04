South Korean oil refiner GS Caltex said Monday that it has won two main honors at the 2025 Red Dot Design Award for its Energy Plus app, recognizing the company for its continued efforts to improve the customer experience at gas stations through digital innovation. The company became the first oil refiner to win the industry honor.

The Energy Plus app received accolades in two categories — Apps and Interface & User Experience Design — under the Brands & Communication Design segment.

Entries are evaluated on criteria including creativity, innovation, design completeness and emotional impact on users.

Launched in 2021, the Energy Plus app has introduced new features to enhance the fueling experience, such as the Quick Refuel service, which allows customers to pre-register fuel types, amounts and payment methods for faster transactions using a barcode or PIN.

This year, GS Caltex became the first Korean oil company to integrate its app with Car Play and Android Auto, enabling drivers to locate gas stations, access discounts and manage rewards directly from their car dashboards.

The company also rolled out the Shake & Pay service for quick app access and updated its widget design so it can be easily used without launching the app.

In recognition of these efforts, GS Caltex has held the top spot in the gas station segment of the National Customer Satisfaction Index for 17 consecutive years as of July last year.

“We will continue to improve the Energy Plus app so customers can enjoy a seamless and intuitive service experience,” said Kim Chang-soo, vice president of GS Caltex’s Mobility & Marketing Division.