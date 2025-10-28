GS Caltex said Monday that it is showcasing an exhibition highlighting sustainable energy transition at the APEC CEO Summit taking place in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, from Monday through Friday.

Aligned with APEC’s official theme, “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper,” GS Caltex organized its exhibition booth under three key themes — future energy, digital and artificial intelligence transformation, or DAX, and future service stations, showcasing the company’s strategies for leading the energy transition era.

Located on the third floor of the Gyeongju Arts Center, the company’s booth features a futuristic design combining large LED screens and digital facades. Visitors can explore interactive content that brings GS Caltex’s vision and business models to life, including three special video zones — legacy and new energy, DAX and future plus — accessible through beacon devices installed throughout the booth.

The exhibit also captures the company’s history of innovation and growth since its founding in 1967 as Korea’s first private oil refiner. It visually illustrates GS Caltex’s transformation into a next-generation energy company powered by DAX and AI-driven factories.

To enhance accessibility, GS Caltex has also launched an online exhibition platform, allowing global audiences to explore the company’s vision virtually.

“APEC CEO Summit serves as a platform where industry and policy leaders from across the Asia-Pacific convene to discuss strategies for sustainable growth,” said Kim Jung-su, executive vice president of strategic planning at GS Caltex.

“It presents a valuable opportunity to highlight our technological capabilities, DAX initiatives and carbon reduction innovations on the global stage. Moving forward, we will continue driving digital innovation and energy transition under our vision of providing energy for a sustainable life.”