Joaquin Duato, chair and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, will deliver a featured speech on the future of global health care at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit 2025, set for Oct. 28-31.

Scheduled to take place at Gyeongju Arts Center on the final day of the summit, Duato will speak in a session titled “The Role of Science and Technology and the Future of Health care,” which will be moderated by Monica Hardy Whaley, president of the National Center for APEC.

Duato’s address will cover a broad range of key technologies and health care policies, including artificial intelligence-utilized applications in pseudonymized and encrypted medical information, global platforms, and public application programming interface systems.

The session will also explore APEC-wide health care guidelines as well as detailed implementation plans for building digital health infrastructure that complies with international standards, including cross-border insurance frameworks and telemedicine integration.

Since becoming CEO in 2022 and chair in 2023, Duato has led the world’s most diversified health care company, driving forward data-powered innovation in fields such as cell therapy and robotic-assisted surgery. Before this role, he served as vice chair of the executive committee, overseeing Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical and consumer health businesses, along with global supply chain and technology operations.

“Johnson & Johnson has an unrivaled portfolio and pipeline, with the financial muscle, global reach, and disease expertise to deliver the sustained pace of innovation and growth that is our hallmark,” Duato said in a statement released in March ahead of the company’s annual meeting.

In Korea, Johnson & Johnson operates through multiple subsidiaries, including Janssen Korea, which oversees pharmaceutical operations, and Johnson & Johnson MedTech, which focuses on medical technologies.

It also operates JLABS Korea, a life science incubator program run in partnership with Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare, providing grant funding and mentorship to Korean innovators working on potential solutions for hard-to-drug targets.

Johnson & Johnson’s former consumer health unit now operates independently in the country under the name Kenvue Korea.