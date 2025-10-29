As Gyeongju prepares to host the APEC 2025 summit, several key sites across the city will take center stage.

From the main conference hall to the leaders’ banquet venue and accompanying exhibitions, here are four key locations where the international event will unfold.

HICO, the main summit venue

The main stage for the APEC summit will be the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center, or HICO, located inside the city’s World Expo Grand Park.

The venue embodies Gyeongju’s cultural heritage and the legacy of the ancient Silla Kingdom (57 BC–AD 935), blending tradition with modern design even in its very name.

Hwabaek refers to an ancient council of Silla nobles who made decisions through consensus — a concept that also mirrors the spirit of diplomacy the summit seeks to promote.

The building’s flowing curves draw inspiration from royal pavilions and the iconic golden crowns of Silla kings.

At the entrance stands a sculpture of Cheonma, the heavenly horse, a beloved figure from Korean mythology that captures the imagination of the Silla era.

Outside, a reflecting pond evokes the calm beauty of the Donggung royal palace and Wolji, the kingdom’s royal garden. Inside, open wooden floors and ceilings adorned with lotus, triangle and circle motifs — symbols of harmony and eternity — lend the space the quiet dignity of a Silla palace.

Ahead of the summit, new digital signage has been installed at the entrance. The LED screens now greet visitors with vivid images and videos of Gyeongju’s heritage.

According to an official from the APEC Preparation Committee, world leaders will experience “the beauty of Silla reinterpreted for the modern age” in a venue that embodies both history and innovation.

At HICO, the Concluding Senior Officials’ Meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday, setting the stage for the series of APEC gatherings that follow. The APEC CEO Summit will run from Wednesday to Friday, overlapping with the APEC Ministerial Meeting, which takes place from Wednesday and Thursday. The series of events will wrap up with the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday and Saturday.

Leaders' banquet at Lahan Hotel

The Lahan Select Gyeongju in Gyeongju has been selected as the official venue for the APEC 2025 Leaders’ Banquet, the APEC Preparation Committee announced in September.

The decision, finalized at the committee’s ninth meeting on Sept. 19, moves the banquet from a newly built hall in the courtyard of the Gyeongju National Museum to the Grand Ballroom at Lahan Select Gyeongju.

Officials said the change was made to accommodate a larger number of guests.

The museum’s hanok-style hall has a capacity of around 250 to 300 guests, while the Grand Ballroom at the five-star Lahan Select Gyeongju can host up to 2,000 attendees, according to the hotel.

Overlooking Bomun Lake, Lahan Select Gyeongju, which is part of the Lahan Hotels group, is known for blending contemporary comfort with serene natural views.

Drawing on more than 40 years of hospitality expertise inherited from Hotel Hyundai, the hotel has hosted major international events, including the 2005 Korea-US Summit, the 2010 G20 Summit and previous APEC meetings.

Also, the Grand Ballroom, which will serve as the APEC banquet venue, is the hotel’s signature convention space and one of the largest in North Gyeongsang Province.

Spanning about 1,500 square meters, it includes a 640-square-meter foyer for pre-dinner receptions and welcoming ceremonies.

Gyeongju National Museum, likely venue for bilateral meetings

The Gyeongju National Museum, once due to host the APEC Leaders’ Banquet before the event was relocated to the Lahan Hotel due to space constraints, has drawn renewed attention recently after announcing an unexpected temporary closure from Tuesday to Saturday.

The decision has fueled speculation that the museum may serve as the site of high-level bilateral meetings — possibly between the United States and China, South Korea and the United States, or South Korea and China.

Adding to the intrigue, North Gyeongsang Province Governor Lee Cheol-woo said on Thursday that he had suggested the museum as a potential venue for a US–China summit to Joseph Yun, the acting US ambassador to South Korea.

Built at a cost of 8 billion won ($5.5 million), the museum was designed to reflect traditional Korean aesthetics, featuring stone staircases, tiled eaves, and serene courtyards.

It houses some of Korea’s most treasured artifacts, including the Sacred Bell of King Seongdeok — the largest surviving bell in the country — better known as the Emille Bell. According to legend, a child was sacrificed during its casting, and the bell’s name is said to echo the cry of the child calling for its mother.

The museum had planned to unveil a special exhibition featuring six Silla gold crowns displayed together for the first time. The public opening has since been postponed as well, with a private viewing for world leaders expected during the summit before it opens to visitors on Saturday.

Gyeongju Expo Grand Park to welcome CEOs

As Gyeongju prepares to host the APEC Summit, the APEC Economic Exhibition Hall — a 2,700-square-meter facility built at a cost of 14.2 billion won — opened on Oct. 21 inside Gyeongju Expo Grand Park, showcasing Korea’s industrial heritage, technological innovation and vision for the future.

Samsung Electronics is set to unveil its trifold smartphone here, highlighting Korea’s cutting-edge capabilities before global leaders.

The APEC CEO Summit will also take place nearby, drawing prominent figures including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, AWS CEO Matt Garman and Johnson & Johnson Chairman Joaquin Duato, alongside leading Korean executives.

The exhibition hall is divided into four main zones: a hall tracing the evolution of Korea’s industrial growth; a high-tech pavilion spotlighting next-generation industries such as secondary batteries, mobility and semiconductors; a regional industry zone featuring 55 local companies; and a cultural experience center dedicated to the “Five Ks” — Korean food, clothing, language, housing and paper.

Following the conclusion of the summit, the exhibition will open to the public and run through Nov. 23.

In addition, just a short walk away stands one of Gyeongju’s most recognizable landmarks: the Gyeongju Tower.

Inspired by the nine-story wooden pagoda of Hwangnyongsa Temple, the 82-meter tower reimagines its ancient form through a striking open-frame design.