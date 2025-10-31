A day after US President Donald Trump left South Korea, protests denouncing the US president continued in Seoul, criticizing his absence from the multilateral APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and voicing anger at the recently concluded trade deal between Korea and the US.

The protest, planned by the organizing committee for the International People’s Response Against APEC 2025 — consisting of 35 liberal civic organizations and political parties — was held Friday after Trump’s two-day visit to Korea in front of the US Embassy in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

Protesters voiced anger at the recently concluded trade talks between South Korea and the US, calling them “one-sided” and “disproportionately favorable to American interests.”

The group also denounced Trump’s decision to skip the APEC leaders’ summit in Gyeongju, which kicked off Friday, accusing him of “prioritizing economic self-interest and nationalism” over multilateral cooperation.