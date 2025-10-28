GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province -- The 2025 APEC CEO Summit opened Tuesday night in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, with a welcome dinner that brought together about 1,000 political and business leaders from around the world.

Hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Hwarang Village, the reception marked the official start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation week, which runs through Friday under the theme “Bridge, business, beyond.”

The event is Asia-Pacific’s leading economic forum, representing 61 percent of global gross domestic product, and is being held in Korea for the first time since the APEC summit in Busan in 2005.

KCCI Chairman Chey Tae-won opened the gala dinner event with a reflection on Gyeongju’s rich history as the Silla Kingdom, and the spirit of exchange that defines the APEC summit.

"Not far from here stands Donggung and Wolji. ... It was once the royal villa and garden -- a place where kings and scholars would gather, set cups of wine afloat along a winding stream, and exchange poetry and ideas," KCCI Chairman Chey Tae-won said, opening the dinner.

"Over the next three days, we will share our wisdom, culture, and spirit of collaboration. I believe this APEC will serve as a true multilateral platform -- one that everyone can enjoy and that makes a meaningful contribution to humanity."

Attendees included South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and North Gyeongsang Province Gov. Lee Cheol-woo. Executives from Korea’s leading conglomerates were also present, including Samsung Electronics President Park Seung-hee, SK On Vice Chairman Yu Jeong-joon, Lee Hyung-hee, president of SK Supex Council, Hyundai Motor President Sung Kim, LG Electronics President Ryu Jae-cheol and Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon.

Foreign dignitaries such as US Ambassador to China David Perdue, Peruvian Ambassador to Korea Paul Fernando Duclos Parodi, Malaysian Ambassador to Korea Dato' Mohd Zamruni bin Khalid and Philippines Ambassador to Korea Bernadette Fernandez also joined the celebration.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Google Chief Marketing Officer Simon Kahn and other global leaders offered toasts wishing for the summit’s success.

The 90-minute standing dinner featured an array of Korean dishes made with local specialties such as Gyeongju Hanwoo beef and East Sea abalone, alongside halal and vegan options, the KCCI said.

Wines from North Gyeongsang Province — including award-winning labels from the Berlin Wine Trophy and Korea Liquor Awards — were selected as official dinner pairings.

The evening also showcased Korea’s culture through music. The KBS Symphony Orchestra opened with The Light Cavalry Overture and The Nutcracker's March, followed by crossover group Forestella performing songs in multiple languages, including Korean, English, Spanish and Italian.

“The welcome dinner serves as a meaningful prelude to the summit, allowing leaders to break the ice and build friendships before formal sessions begin,” said Park Il-joon, executive vice chairman of KCCI.

“This year’s summit emphasizes one-on-one engagement between APEC leaders and global CEOs, which we expect will lead to tangible investment opportunities and new avenues for cooperation.”

Following Tuesday’s opening, the summit will enter full session on Wednesday, covering a range of agenda items from trade and innovation to sustainable growth.

Running alongside the main program are the Future Tech Forum, covering six emerging industries including AI, green shipbuilding and defense, and the K-Tech Showcase, which presents Korean innovations to global investors. Cultural experiences such as wine and traditional liquor fairs, K-art exhibitions and wellness events are also planned to showcase Korea’s blend of industry and culture.