GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province -- South Korea is considering gifting a replica of a historical royal crown to US President Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to the country, according to President Lee Jae Myung's office on Tuesday.

An official at Lee's office said it was considering gifting a tailor-made "Gyeongju golden crown" to Trump, who will visit South Korea on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Lee and Trump are scheduled to hold talks in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, Wednesday.

Gyeongju, a host city of the upcoming APEC meetings, is home to many Silla Kingdom (57 BC to AD 935) artifacts. Among those excavated in kings' tombs in Gyeongju are crowns made of thin sheets of gold, embellished with jade or other precious objects.