SK Innovation said Monday it will host the “Asia-Pacific LNG Connect” session at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit 2025, taking place Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Organized in collaboration with the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the session will bring together top executives from major energy firms across the region to discuss energy security, supply chain resilience and pathways to sustainable growth.

Representing SK Group will be Senior Vice Chair Chey Jae-won and SK Innovation E&S President Choo Hyeong-wook, who are expected to outline the group’s commitment to global energy cooperation and present its vision for a sustainable energy ecosystem.

The session will be moderated by Keisuke Sadamori, director of the office for energy markets and security at the International Energy Agency. Executives from 10 leading energy companies across six Asia-Pacific economies will explore strategies to ensure competitive energy pricing, supply stability and decarbonization amid rising regional demand.

The first part of the session will focus on the evolving role of liquefied natural gas in the face of soaring power consumption driven by artificial intelligence innovation and ongoing energy transitions. LNG is increasingly positioned as a cleaner, economically viable alternative to coal while also serving as a complement to nuclear energy in supporting baseload power.

In the second session, Choo will share SK Innovation’s experience as an early long-term partner in the US LNG market, dating back to the "First LNG Wave." He will highlight how the company built a resilient and flexible LNG portfolio based on long-term contracts and the price competitiveness of US-sourced gas.

“LNG is emerging as a key energy source capable of addressing the dual challenge of surging electricity demand spurred by economic expansion and AI innovation, while complementing renewables and phasing out coal,” Choo said.

“Through the session, we aim to propose a framework for cross-border cooperation that can accelerate energy security, stabilize supply chains and advance the decarbonization agenda throughout the Asia-Pacific region.”