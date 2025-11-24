Kakao is preparing to restore the traditional list-style interface to the Friends tab of its messaging app KakaoTalk, responding to sustained user backlash over a recent redesign that radically changed the app’s familiar user experience, industry sources said Monday.

The upcoming update will allow users to switch back to the classic alphabetical list, addressing mounting criticism of the grid-style layout introduced in September. The redesign had shifted the Friends tab toward a content-centric, Instagram-like feed that highlighted friends’ profile updates in a visually driven format, a move long-time users said undermined KakaoTalk’s simplicity and ease of use.

Kakao had initially planned to release the update by late November, but the rollout has been delayed due to stability testing and competing software priorities. The company has not announced a new release date.

Once the update is deployed, users will be able to toggle between the original list view and the revamped feed layout. Additional UI improvements are also expected.

The overhaul was first unveiled on Sept. 23 at Kakao’s annual developer conference, if(kakao), marking a strategic attempt to increase social engagement inside the app. But the reaction was swift and overwhelmingly negative. App store pages were flooded with one-star reviews, and online communities erupted with demands to restore the old interface.

Kakao CEO Chung Shin-a addressed the controversy during the company’s third-quarter earnings call this month, saying the firm would “continue to enhance our services, including the Friends tab, through active communication with users.”

Despite the uproar, KakaoTalk’s market dominance remains firm. According to mobile analytics provider WiseApp Retail, the platform saw only a marginal 0.4 percent decline in monthly active users in October compared to August, a fluctuation considered statistically insignificant.

As of October, KakaoTalk maintained a strong lead with 47.97 million monthly active users. Discord followed with 6.44 million, and Telegram with 4.28 million, underscoring KakaoTalk’s entrenched position despite the UI backlash.