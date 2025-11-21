Korean auto parts maker Hansae Mobility broke ground on a $30 billion auto parts factory in Fergana, Uzbekistan, as part of its strategy to expand in the region’s fast-growing auto industry, the company said Friday.

The world’s leading manufacturer of halfshafts — a key component that transmits rotational force from the engine or motor to the wheels — is set to begin Uzbek production in 2026. The company did not disclose the scale of the new facility.

Hansae Mobility is already one of the largest suppliers of UzAuto, Uzbekistan's state-run automotive manufacturer, with sales in the Uzbek market from January to September amounting to 49.8 billion won ($33.8 million), or 14 percent of its total.

The new facility is expected to help Hansae capitalize on Uzbekistan’s growing auto industry, which now produces approximately 400,000 vehicles annually, backed by government incentives and expanding cross-border collaboration in Central Asia.

Following its acquisition by the fashion-to-culture conglomerate Hansae Yes 24 Group in November 2024 for 135 billion won, Hansae Mobility plans to expand its global production footprint. It supplies parts to international automakers such as General Motors and Stellantis, reaching 27 countries.

During an investor relations event in Vietnam on Oct. 29, Hansae Yes 24 Holdings Vice Chair Kim Seok-hwan announced plans to expand the company’s Michigan plant by 2027 and pursue a new plant in Europe.