Galaxy veteran Roh Tae-moon, who led Samsung’s breakthrough foldable lineup, steps into top seat

Samsung Electronics on Friday reinstated its dual-CEO management system, a significant structural shift aimed at reinforcing stability across its core businesses and sharpening leadership amid deep uncertainty in the global tech landscape.

In its annual executive reshuffle, Samsung named President Roh Tae-moon — who has served as acting head of the Device eXperience division for the past eight months — the official chief of the division and the company’s new co-CEO. He will lead Samsung alongside Vice Chair Jun Young-hyun, who continues as CEO responsible for the Device Solutions division overseeing memory semiconductors.

The move formalizes Samsung’s split-leadership model: Roh will steer consumer electronics and mobile, while Jun remains focused on chips — a two-track structure widely seen as an effort to balance stability with long-term strategic focus.

“By restoring the two-CEO structure and strengthening the competitiveness of our core businesses, Samsung aims to ensure management stability amid an uncertain global environment while securing leadership in future technologies,” the company said.

Roh will continue to oversee the Mobile eXperience business, which includes Samsung’s flagship Galaxy smartphone lineup. Jun, while remaining in control of the semiconductor division, will hand over his concurrent role as head of the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology to Park Hong-kun, an accomplished nanoscience and quantum science scholar from Harvard University.

Park, who joins Samsung on Jan. 1, has been a Harvard professor for more than 25 years and is expected to guide research in next-generation fields such as quantum computing and neuromorphic semiconductors.

Samsung also promoted Yoon Jang-hyun to president, naming him chief technology officer of the DX division and head of Samsung Research. Yoon, formerly CEO of Samsung Venture Investment, has led investments in AI, robotics, biotechnology and semiconductors. The company said it expects him to strengthen synergies between Samsung’s consumer businesses — including mobile, TV and appliances — and future-growth technologies.

Earlier this year, Samsung made two off-cycle promotions, elevating Choi Won-joon to president and chief operating officer of the MX division in March, followed by the appointment of internationally renowned design executive Mauro Porcini as president and chief design officer of the DX division in April.

Additional executive appointments below the president level, as well as organizational restructuring for 2026, are expected next week.