Park Hyatt Seoul launches year-end stay packages

Park Hyatt Seoul is ushering in the holiday season with a year-end offer, the “Festive Stay Moment” room package. Starting at 750,000 won a night, the package includes a bottle of Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial End of Year Limited Edition with a gift box, a 300,000 won dining credit usable across hotel restaurants, late check out at 1 p.m., complimentary parking and valet service, and the hotel’s 20th-anniversary “Parker” toy. Guests booking a suite receive an additional Park Hyatt Seoul signature diffuser, while bookings made 14 days in advance offer a 100,000 won discount on suite categories. The promotion is available for stays from Dec. 1-31.

Grand Josun Jeju unveils winter 'Fluffy Hug' package

Grand Josun Jeju has introduced its “Fluffy Hug” winter package, available for stays from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. Priced from 308,000 won for a Deluxe room, it includes a Baby Pocket Set from lifestyle brand Luff, featuring two mini pouches that can be used as a wallet or compact pouch. Guests also receive a Sweet Winter Duo Set at Lounge & Bar, which includes two cups of vin chaud and two muffins. Early-bird bookings made by Nov. 27 get 30,000 won off Deluxe rooms and 50,000 won off Suite rooms. Guests staying two nights or more receive dining credits ranging from 30,000 won to 100,000 won, depending on room category. The hotel has also installed a Luff-themed Christmas tree in the Hill Suite building, and Hill Suite guests can enjoy complimentary access to the Holistic Wellness Program.

Parnas Hotel rolls out home collection promotions, floral classes

Parnas Hotel's year-end promotions bring its high-end hotel lifestyle into the home. Through Dec. 31, the Parnas Hotel Collection offers a range of discounts, including goose-down duvets used in Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas rooms (40 percent off), bathrobes and towel sets (25 percent off), and face towels and goose-down pillows (15 percent off). The hotel’s signature scent line, featuring diffusers, candles and room sprays inspired by Seoul and Jeju Parnas properties, as well as the gourmet line's Butter Chicken Curry meal kit, are also offered at 25 percent off. Parnas Hotel’s flower brand Efflore has launched festive items such as Christmas trees and candle centerpieces, and will host paid holiday floral classes on Dec. 19 and 25.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents 3 festive holiday cakes

Andaz Seoul Gangnam is presenting three Christmas cakes at its first-floor cafe A'+Z. The Andaz Festive Tree Cake (200,000 won) is an eight-layer showpiece crafted with ganache montee, cherry confit and cacao sponge, requiring nearly three days to produce. It is available from Dec. 20-28. The strawberry shortcake, topped generously with seasonal fresh strawberries, is sold from Dec. 1-31 for 105,000 won. The Dulce Noisette Log Cake, featuring rich hazelnut flavors with chocolate mousse and crumble, is also available from Dec. 1 to 31 at 95,000 won. Guests who preorder through Naver or Catchtable between Nov. 24 and Dec. 7 can enjoy a 10 percent discount.

Banyan Tree Seoul offers Christmas specialty cakes

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul is offering three limited-edition Christmas cakes, available from Dec. 13-25. The Noel Fraise cake (80,000 won) features soft genoise layered with light fresh cream, vanilla bean custard and sweet-tart strawberries. The Noel Fromage, a rare cheese cake combining moist joconde with rich, creamy cheese, is available for 68,000 won. The Foret-noire (73,000 won) pairs crisp chocolate sucree with cherry compote and smooth vanilla mousse. Guests who preorder can receive a 10 percent discount.