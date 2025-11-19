The warning labels on alcohol packaging in South Korea will be significantly larger starting next year, the government announced Wednesday.

From September 2026, alcohol containers will carry larger health warning labels, featuring at least 10-point font (3.53 mm) for containers containing 300 milliliters or less, 12-point font (4.23 mm) for 301-500 mL, 16-point font (5.6 mm) for 501 mL-1 liter, and 18-point font (6.35 mm) for containers over 1 L.

Previously, font standards were smaller: 7-point font (2.47 mm) for containers under 300 mL, and 9-point font (3.17 mm) for containers 300 mL or larger.

Containers without separate labels, such as cans that have letters and images directly printed on them, must also display warnings in a font 2 points bigger than the standard required for other containers with the same capacity. For example, a beer can holding 300 milliliters should have warning messages printed in 12-point font.

Warning messages should also be distinguishable from the background color of the container via contrasting color, according to the recent revisions.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare plans to collect public and expert opinions on the matter until Jan. 13.