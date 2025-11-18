The next great platform war has begun. It is over the fundamental rails of the global economy: money itself. As I argued in a recent talk on this topic, at stake is not just who processes payments, but who will set the rules for the future of commerce.

Two starkly different models are emerging. The first, the "CorpChain," is a proprietary, closed-walled garden. This isn't a theoretical debate, it's a land grab happening in real-time. Mastercard is in advanced talks to acquire stablecoin infrastructure firm Zerohash for up to $2 billion. This follows the massive $500 million fundraising for Tempo, the payments blockchain incubated by Stripe and venture capital firm Paradigm, at a $5 billion valuation. Simultaneously, Circle is aggressively advancing its own "Economic Operating System," the Arc blockchain, which just entered a public testnet with institutional interest from the likes of BlackRock, Visa, and HSBC. This is the CorpChain model in action: a compelling, top-down vision from major fintechs offering a polished, integrated blockchain ecosystem — their rail, their rules, and often their proprietary stablecoin.

Of course, closed systems can scale rapidly. For businesses and financial institutions, the temptation to back one of the CorpChains is immense. The execution path is clear, partners are established, and existing distribution can be leveraged for rapid scale. The advantages of closure are front-loaded. A closed system offers control, a single counterpart for risk and compliance, and a tightly bundled product, which often wins the first wave of adoption. In the 1990s, America Online’s curated simplicity was far easier to use than the chaotic, open internet.

But history provides a stark warning for closed-system strategies. Finance itself has seen this movie. In the 1960s, banks tried to scale payment cards inside proprietary silos. Bank of America’s brute-force attempt to own the network stumbled. The breakthrough came only when Dee Hock reframed the problem: cooperate on the platform, compete on products. The result -- an open governance model and common rules -- expanded the market beyond what any single institution’s distribution could reach.

This pattern is ironclad because the real advantage of openness isn’t just cost, it’s that it learns, adapts and discovers new meaningful applications faster.

A closed system, no matter how well-funded, cannot out-innovate the permissionless creativity of the rest of the market. Executives often justify closed networks on efficiency or security, but with any new breakthrough technology the real, enduring value is the speed of experimentation at the edge.

Consider the Universal Product Code (UPC). The barcode began as a cost story -- a way to make checkout cheaper. But it ended as a learning story. The open standard turned physical inventory into real-time data, allowing early adopters to see demand, hire ahead of rivals, and grow faster. The telemetry from an open standard made retail programmable in a way no closed, store-by-store system ever could.

Another profound example is GPS. When the US government opened the closed military network, it did not predict ride-sharing, precision agriculture, Pokémon GO or Google Maps. It couldn't. It simply provided a neutral foundation, and the market's collective genius did the rest. Permissionless access did the work.

Today, financial institutions and businesses face the same strategic choice, now accelerated by the moves of Stripe, Circle and others.

Aligning with a CorpChain is the "tenant" model. An institution may gain short-term efficiency and access to a glittering list of partners, but it risks becoming a mere distribution channel for another company's ecosystem. It moves into the shiny new skyscraper, but it is still just renting. It cedes control of the rules, the fees, and its long-term freedom to innovate.

This isn't a "Faustian bargain" — it's a classic case of platform risk. An institution gains short-term efficiency only to be long-term commoditized. By becoming a "tenant," you hand the platform architect the power to raise your "rent" (i.e., take-rates) or, worse, use your own data to build a competing service and disintermediate you entirely. Under the CorpChain model, we risk ending up right back where we started, with a few dominant players controlling the rails, just with block explorers attached.

The open alternative is the "architect" model. It deliberately unbundles the stack. It separates the asset (the stablecoin) from the rails (the settlement network). It fully separates governance of the network from the application layer. This allows wallets, service providers and intermediaries to all compete and evolve independently on top of a neutral network. By embracing truly permissionless blockchain networks like the Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana ones, institutions can cooperate on the base-level rails — a shared utility — to then compete fiercely on the unique products and services they build on top. This model, the one that built the credit card networks and the internet, ensures each business owns its customer relationships and cannot be disintermediated or expropriated by a single platform architect. This unbundled approach is the only long-term defense against a single entity bundling the asset with the rail — a strategy not that different from the model that allowed the card networks to dominate global payments for decades.

Open networks pull demand to those who execute best on top of shared rails — just as Maersk and IKEA prospered without owning the shipping container standard, and just as Dell and Compaq flourished atop an open PC stack. Open networks do not erase winners, they simply change how you win.

There is also a geopolitical dividend. In a multipolar world, a neutral monetary network is more resilient than a corporate sponsored one because it avoids single points of control. In such an environment, neutrality isn’t idealism, it’s a core risk-management feature and requirement.

The strategic allure of a proprietary solution, especially when a new technology is about to take off, is powerful. But history is clear: the most enduring, economy-spanning value is never created within walled gardens. The market has a reliable memory. Closed systems offer a faster start, but when the need to experiment at the edge outgrows the sponsor’s capacity to approve experiments, gravity shifts to open.

The question for every financial leader today is not if this shift will happen, but whether they will be the architects of an open standard or tenants in someone else's closed one.

Christian Catalini

Christian Catalini is the Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Lightspark. Christian is also the founder of the MIT Cryptoeconomics Lab, and a Research Scientist at MIT. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.