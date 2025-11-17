By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Godeungeojorim is a beloved Korean comfort dish that brings together tender fish, hearty vegetables and a rich, spicy-sweet sauce. Traditionally made with mackerel, this braised dish beautifully balances the deep umami of soy sauce and gochujang with the freshness of chili peppers and green onion. Serve it steaming hot over a bowl of rice for a wholesome, flavorful meal. For a milder version, adjust the chili level or replace the spicy paste with soy sauce for a savory variation.

Ingredients

2 mackerel

2 tablespoons salt

300 grams daikon radish

2 green chili peppers

1 red chili pepper

6 stalks green onion

1 1/2 cups water

Seasoning for braising

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon gochujang

1 tablespoon coarse gochutgaru (red chili pepper powder)

2 tablespoons rice wine

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons minced green onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced ginger

1/2 tablespoon toasted sesame seed, crushed

Preparation

If the fish has not been prepared and cleaned, cut the fins off with scissors. Slice the belly to remove the intestines and wash the cavity. Cut into 7 cm pieces and sprinkle with coarse sea salt

Cut the white radish into square pieces approximately 3 × 3 cm and 1 cm thick.

Cut the green chili peppers and red chili pepper in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Slice the peppers diagonally.

Cut the green onions into 3 cm pieces.

In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients of the marinade and mix well.

Cooking

In a medium saucepan, layer the radish pieces at the bottom and add half of the marinade for fish.

Pat the fish dry with a paper towel and place it in the saucepan over the radish.

Add the remaining marinade

Pour 1 1/2 cups of water towards the edge of the pan and bring to a boil.

When it boils, reduce the heat to low and add the chili peppers. Simmer for 20 minutes without a lid, baste the fish with the marinade.

Tip

You may use potatoes or carrots if radishes are unavailable. Spread vegetables such as radishes on the bottom of the pan to prevent the fish from scorching.

Serves 4.