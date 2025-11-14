Cha Eunwoo of Astro will soon release a music video for a B-side track from his upcoming second solo EP, his agency Fantagio announced on Thursday.

He is set to release the EP “Else” on Nov. 21 along with a music video for the lead single “Saturday Preacher.” A week after the album drop, the music video for B-side track “Sweet Papaya” will be unveiled. As the poster for the additional music video suggests, “Sweet Papaya” will be tinged with tropical vibes, a sharp contrast to the focus track, a retro disco tune. The EP also includes the tracks “Selfish” and “Thinkin’ Bout You.”

The singer and actor has been serving his mandatory military duty since July. He hosted the state gala of 2025 APEC, held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, earlier this month, and starred in the film “The First Ride,” which premiered last week and is staying strong at the box office.