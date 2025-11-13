Three-day immersive pop-up in Seongsu features concerts and Spotify-inspired experiences

Spotify is hosting “Spotify House Seoul” from Thursday to Saturday at Anderson C in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, offering music fans a mix of live performances and interactive experiences.

Returning for its second year, the event transforms the venue into an immersive space where music, creativity and innovation converge. Daytime programs will feature interactive zones inspired by Spotify’s platform features, while evening concerts will require prior registration.

Visitors can explore zones showcasing Spotify’s Blend, Jam, Playlist Mixing and daylist functions. Snacks and beverages inspired by Spotify playlists will be available, and a limited-edition brand collaboration will be unveiled at “The Spotify Closet.”

“Spotify House Seoul was designed to deliver the ultimate music experience,” said Gautam Talwar, Spotify’s general manager for Asia-Pacific. “It’s where playlists become spaces and fandoms come to life.”

The concert lineup spans multiple genres, including hip-hop, R&B, pop and indie, with performances by The Kid Laroi, Jay Park, Bibi, Zion.T and more.

The opening night features a surprise performance led by Central Cee, Zico and girl group Kiss of Life, kicking off the three-day festival. The event also coincides with a partnership between Spotify, Central Cee and streetwear brand Bape, celebrating creativity and self-expression through music and fashion. The collaboration will continue with the release of the “Bape × SYNA” capsule collection later this month.