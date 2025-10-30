NewJeans reached 300 million plays on Spotify with “Cookie” as of Tuesday, Ador announced Thursday.

It is the group’s eighth song to accomplish the feat.

“Cookie” was released in August 2022 as one of the three lead tracks from its debut album, along with “Attention” and “Hype Boy.” The dance pop tune incorporating toned-down hip-hop beats was chosen as one of the “Best Songs of 2022” by the New York Times, commending “its ease — no maximalism, no theater.”

Meanwhile, a South Korean court ruled in favor of agency Ador on Thursday, stating that the seven-year contract signed by the company and the group in 2022 is valid. The five members have suspended all activities since March after the court accepted Ador’s plea to restrict them from pursuing a career under a new name, NJZ.