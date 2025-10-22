Jungkook of BTS generated 2.6 billion streams on Spotify with “Seven (feat. Latto),” a first for an Asian artist, according to his label Big Hit Music on Wednesday.

The single, dropped in July 2023, signaled the launch of his solo career. It has stayed on the platform’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart for 118 weeks — the longest chart run for a song from an Asian soloist.

“Seven” made a chart-topping debut on Billboard’s Hot 100. It also topped both its global charts, Global excl. US and Global 200, and spent seven consecutive weeks on both charts, rewriting history for an Asian musician. Jungook has clinched four Guinness World Records with the single, and its music video has exceeded 562 million views on YouTube.