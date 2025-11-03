Le Sserafim hit 300 million streams on Spotify for “Easy” in October, according to agency Source Music on Sunday.

“Easy” was the title track of the girl group's third EP in February and is the third song with which the group achieved the feat, following “Smart,” also from the third EP, and “Crazy,” the title track from the fourth.

"Easy," a catchy tune complemented with old-school hip-hop dance, was the quintet’s first song to enter Billboard’s Hot 100, squeaking in at No. 99.

Meanwhile, Le Sserafim is promoting the group's first single album, “Spaghetti,” which was released last week. The lead single, featuring J-Hope of BTS, generated over 2.7 million plays on Spotify and debuted on its Daily Top Songs Global Chart at No. 25, also claiming the same rung on its Weekly Top Songs Global Chart.