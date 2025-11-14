Pullman Seoul Eastpole unveils festive cake collection

Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole’s Cafe Social introduces a limited-edition festive cake collection for the 2025 holiday season. The lineup includes the White Tree Cake (98,000 won) with Tahitian vanilla cream and fresh strawberries; the Snowball Cake (92,000 won), a pistachio, orange blossom and mandarin delight; and the Strawberry Shortcake (88,000 won), layered with mascarpone cream and seasonal strawberries. Early-bird reservations made by Nov. 30 receive a 10 percent discount, and the first 100 customers will receive a complimentary bottle of French sparkling rose wine, Fleurs de Prairie. Cake pickups are available Dec. 1-31 at Cafe Social.

Sofitel Seoul unveils festive collaboration with Lexon

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul is celebrating the holiday season through an exclusive collaboration with French design house Lexon, bringing together light, design and gastronomy throughout December. At the Jardin d’Hiver cafe, the hotel presents Illumination Candle Cake (120,000 won) and a limited Lexon Mina Audio package (198,000 won), combining the elegant mushroom-shaped lamp speaker with the glowing cake. Other festive creations include the Foret de Noel (130,000 won) and Berry Blossom (110,000 won), available at 10 percent off for preorders made by Nov. 30. At L’Espace lounge, guests can enjoy a three-course Festive Evening Menu (100,000 won per person) featuring king crab salad, prime tenderloin or cod and strawberry tart, or the Festive Afternoon Tea “Le Gouter” (120,000 won for two) with seasonal savories and sweets under Lexon’s ambient lighting.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveils winter stay packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul welcomes guests to celebrate Christmas and the year-end holidays with three exclusive winter packages. The “Timeless Serenity” package, created with wellness brand JungKwanJang, features a night’s stay, breakfast for two and a JungKwanJang Gidarim Gift Set (valued at 100,000 won). Priced from 800,000 won, it’s available through Dec. 31. The “Experience More” package offers an extended stay with a $250 dining credit for bookings of at least four nights made 21 days in advance. Rates start at 1,850,000 won per night for a City-View Executive Suite. For a cozy city retreat, the “Stay & Dine” package includes a 150,000-200,000 won dining credit and complimentary access to the Korean sauna, priced from 650,000 won per night. They are available for stays from Jan. 1 to March 15, 2026.

Park Hyatt Seoul, Maison Margiela Fragrances in collaboration

Park Hyatt Seoul celebrates the holiday season with Maison Margiela Fragrances through a limited “Candlelight Course” dinner featuring two festive cocktails inspired by the fragrance By the Fireplace. From Dec. 1 to 31, The Lounge offers an eight-course modern Korean dinner themed around fire and forest, blending smoky and sweet flavors using seasonal ingredients. Priced at 198,000 won per person, the experience includes a glass of champagne and a complimentary By the Fireplace candle. At The Timber House, guests can enjoy two signature cocktails — Lazy Sunday Morning, a soft gin-based blend with rose and almond notes, and Jazz Club, a rich whisky and coffee creation — each priced at 32,000 won and paired with a 7ml Margiela fragrance sample.

The Westin Josun Seoul launches “Winter Timeless Diary” package

The Westin Josun Seoul unveils its winter package, “Winter Timeless Diary,” running from Nov. 17 to Feb. 28, 2026, featuring an exclusive limited-edition diary set inspired by the hotel’s 111-year legacy. Guests will receive a Timeless Diary Set — including a diary, pen and postcard book — illustrated in pen by artist Kim Chang-gyeom, who reinterprets the hotel’s past and present through delicate, vintage-inspired sketches. Suite guests will receive two sets and enjoy additional access to The Westin Club breakfast, cocktail hour, fitness center and sauna. Rates start from 393,250 won for a Deluxe Room. Early-bird bookings made by Nov. 21 receive up to 20 percent off.