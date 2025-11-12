ASML CEO meets with top executives of Samsung, SK hynix

Dutch chip equipment maker ASML on Wednesday opened a major new manufacturing base in South Korea, expanding its manufacturing and training operations in the country as it seeks closer cooperation with Samsung Electronics and SK hynix in advanced chipmaking.

Traveling to Korea on an official business trip for the first time since taking office in April 2024, ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet attended the opening ceremony of the company's new Hwaseong campus in Gyeonggi Province and met Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Jun Young-hyun, according to industry officials. Fouquet also met with SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung the previous day.

ASML is the world's sole producer of the extreme ultraviolet lithography machines essential for producing chips at the most advanced nodes, including 2-nanometer and below.

The new facility, built with an investment of about 240 billion won ($164 million) between 2021 and 2025, sits on a 16,000-square-meter site and comprises two buildings with 11 above-ground and four underground floors, equipped with maintenance facilities and training centers for DUV and EUV lithography technologies, the company said.

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said the new campus would bolster collaboration between ASML and domestic chipmakers, creating a “mutually beneficial model” linking global suppliers and local materials and equipment firms.

“Close cooperation between local, central and international partners is vital for advancing Korea’s semiconductor industry,” said Kang Kam-chan, director general for trade and investment at the ministry. “Today’s ceremony shows that collaboration in action, and I look forward to even stronger ties between Korea and the Netherlands in the future.”

ASML’s expanded footprint is expected to accelerate its 1.2 trillion won joint research and development project with Samsung to develop under-2-nanometer process technologies using High-NA EUV machines. The two companies agreed to establish a joint EUV research lab in the Seoul metropolitan area in December 2023.

The High-NA EUV machines are deemed crucial for next-generation logic and memory production, and are in high demand, with only seven to eight units produced annually. Each unit costs about 550 billion won — roughly 80 percent more than conventional EUV machines, and is expected to significantly enhance chip performance and cost efficiency.

Intel and TSMC have already adopted the technology, while SK hynix installed its first High-NA EUV tool at its Icheon M16 fab in September. Samsung reportedly plans to deploy one unit of the advanced equipment this year, and an additional one in the first half of next year.

Industry officials also expect Fouquet to meet with Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong as well as SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won during his Korea trip. Lee paid visits to ASML headquarters during his trips to Europe, and Chey also visited ASML in December 2023.