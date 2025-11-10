Korea’s leading railway systems provider, Hyundai Rotem, announced Monday that it is promoting its hydrogen-powered tram at Egypt’s largest transportation industry event to secure an early advantage in the country’s upcoming tram projects.

Starting Sunday, the company began showcasing its hydrogen-electric tram system — set to be commercialized in Korea — at Smart Transport, Infrastructure, Logistics & Traffic for the Middle East & Africa 2025, which runs through Tuesday.

To help visitors understand its new eco-friendly transportation, Hyundai Rotem is showcasing its entire hydrogen value chain, including biogas-based hydrogen production.

The chain is being developed in collaboration with affiliates under its parent company, Hyundai Motor Group, which is advancing its hydrogen ecosystem initiative, the HTWO brand.

According to the company, Egypt is expected to introduce a hydrogen-electric tram system for its new administrative capital project. The 700-square-kilometer city, located east of Cairo, is planned to be larger than Seoul and accommodate more than six million residents.

Hyundai Rotem is seeking to establish a preemptive presence in the project ahead of the official bidding process.

“Based on our hydrogen technology capabilities that span from production to operation, we will promote an optimized comprehensive hydrogen solution for Egypt’s new administrative capital,” a Hyundai Rotem official said.

As part of its strategy to expand across Africa, Hyundai Rotem has been actively strengthening its foothold in Egypt, one of the continent’s largest transportation markets.

After winning a 180-wagon supply contract for Cairo Metro Line 1 in 2012, the company has delivered 624 train cars for Lines 2 and 3, as well as trams for Alexandria, Egypt’s second-largest city. It is also working on local production and technology transfer projects in partnership with local companies.

“Marking the 30th anniversary of Korea-Egypt diplomatic relations, we will continue to contribute to the advancement of both countries’ railway industries as a leading player in Korea’s rail transport sector,” the official added.