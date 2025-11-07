Record-breaking 27,000 visitors explore future of smart cities

BARCELONA, Spain — The Smart City Expo World Congress, the world’s largest and most influential gathering on urban innovation and smart technologies, wrapped up Thursday at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, in Barcelona, Spain, drawing a record-breaking crowd of over 27,000 attendees, according to the event organizer Fira de Barcelona.

Artificial intelligence took center stage as the theme of discussions and exhibitions at the 2025 edition, and a newly introduced section titled “AI-enabled cities” highlighted the growing role of AI in urban infrastructure, planning and governance.

From day one, the exhibition halls were abuzz as over 1,100 exhibitors from around the globe — including major US tech giants such as Nvidia, Microsoft and Dell Technologies — showcased their latest innovations in smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, automation and cybersecurity.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies and forge global partnerships over the three-day event.

One of the standout trends at the expo was the emphasis on AI collaborations with Nvidia.

Dell, in particular, transformed its booth into an AI Factory, where it unveiled a range of new products powered by Nvidia’s AI chips. Booth's entrance featured a cinematic display of LED lights and mirrors that simulated a journey into the world of AI, which quickly became a popular photo spot for visitors.

Other booths featured a range of AI-powered experiences, with some showcasing robots interacting with attendees. Others offered immersive simulations of smart housing and urban community layouts using virtual reality technologies, giving visitors a sneak peek into the cities of the future.

Asked by The Korea Herald why AI was selected as “a central theme on the home agenda,” Ugo Valenti, managing director of the Smart City Expo World Congress, said AI is revolutionizing how cities operate, from traffic management to emergency response.

"We chose AI as a central theme because it provides cities with the capacity to anticipate challenges, manage resources more efficiently, and deliver smarter, more responsive services. AI is not just a tool; it’s a catalyst for accelerating sustainable and inclusive urban transformation."

Another key highlight of this year’s event was the impressive number of national pavilions, with 14 countries — including Argentina, China, France, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia and the US — showcasing their innovations. Valenti noted that this strong international presence aligned perfectly with the event's overarching theme, “The Time for Cities.”

"After years of developing the smart city concept, now is the moment for cities around the world to lead the way to a better future. Cities are no longer just spaces of innovation; they are the solution to global challenges."

However, one notable absence was Samsung C&T, the construction unit of Samsung Group, which had made headlines in 2023 as the first Korean construction company to participate. Since then, the firm has not returned to the event.

An industry source, speaking on condition of anonymity, commented on the matter. "For construction companies, the focus tends to be more on specific project-based agreements, so it is less about showcasing and upgrading solutions at global events like this, which is more challenging compared to consumer products."

Looking ahead, Valenti hinted next year’s Smart City Expo World Congress is scheduled to return to the same venue from Nov. 3 to 5.