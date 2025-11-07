As we enter fall proper, head outdoors and revel in the glory of the blazing autumnal colors. Grab your chance to capture the sun go down from Nodeul Island, your last chance for a couple of years; take in glorious colors of mountain in fall and some art; or unwind at a playground for kids and grownups. Whatever your choice, take the time to really enjoy this briefest of seasons.

Snapshots from a river island

Nodeul Island sits in an unlikely spot -- smack in the middle of the Han River, beneath the bridge linking Yongsan in the north and Noryangjin in the south. This compact artificial island opened in 2019 as a music complex, packing exhibition halls, performance spaces and art galleries into its small frame.

Through Nov. 11, Sony's "One and Only" exhibition fills one of the island's galleries with work from three Sony Partners artists alongside 100 user-submitted photos from the MyAlpha365 contest. The professional pieces show what deliberate vision and capable equipment can produce together, while the crowd-sourced section captures the everyday moments that make up a year — street scenes, portraits, still lifes caught at just the right angle.

Meanwhile, visitors can print their own shots on-site and pin them to the communal wall, turning the gallery into a collective project. Demo stations let you test Sony's Alpha cameras and lenses, with select models offered at a discount.

The exhibition might inspire you to capture Nodeul's signature appeal — the famous sunset views over the Han River. Timing works in your favor: Construction on a new cultural complex begins Nov. 20 and the island will be closed until completion in 2028.

Take Subway Line No. 9 to Nodeul Station and walk from Exit 2 toward Hangang Bridge. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free; Monday closures apply.

Nodeul Gallery 2

302-146 Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul

Immerse yourself in autumn at Ho-Am Art Museum

When autumn arrives, several art museums become popular destinations for viewing not just art, but fall foliage as well. Among them, the Ho-Am Museum of Art is a must-visit spot when the leaves change color.

The museum’s Heewon Traditional Garden turns vibrant with autumn colors, and across from the museum, you can enjoy Louise Bourgeois’ monumental spider sculpture “Maman” set against the backdrop of the mountain in its colorful autumnal splendor. Meanwhile, a Bourgeois exhibition at the museum, “The Evanescent and the Eternal,” runs until Jan. 4.

This season, there are even more reasons to visit. The new Hoam Cafe has opened, offering a variety of food and desserts and new works by Lee U-fan — the “Relatum” series and the “Silentium” series — have found permanent homes at Yetdol Garden and in another part of Heewon Traditional Garden, respectively.

As this weekend marks the peak of the autumn season, a visit to the museum is highly recommended.

Ho-Am Art Museum

38 Everland-ro 562beon-gil, Pogok-eup, Cheoin-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi Province

Whimsical weekend escape near Seoul

Just a short drive from the city, Navierro in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, offers a refreshing weekend escape where nature and play come together in one expansive 6,200-square-meter space. Designed as a “living playground,” it encourages both children and adults to unwind and reconnect with their senses.

The venue’s signature pink outdoor zone catches the eye immediately, providing a vibrant space for badminton, while the adjacent purple area welcomes games of foot volleyball and futsal. Children can run freely, exploring the open air. For those seeking structured fun, Navierro offers an outdoor program for kindergarten and elementary school kids — a 50-minute activity session available by reservation (35,000 won per person).

Inside, the ambiance resembles a campsite, complete with tents, arcade machines and cozy barbecue setups. Visitors can order grilled pork belly, Korean beef, stews, beer and wine. As night falls, guests can gather around a crackling campfire and roast marshmallows.

Navierro is open daily from noon to 10 p.m.

164 Yongindaehak-ro, Cheoin-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do