Four Seasons Seoul introduces luxe holiday cake lineup

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is celebrating the holiday season with a limited-edition Christmas Cake Collection, available at Confections by Four Seasons in Gwanghwamun from Nov. 21 to Jan. 5. Curated by Executive Pastry Chef Steven Jin, the 2025 lineup features three seasonal creations: The Cristal Vanilla (129,000 won), the Montblanc (99,000 won); and the Diamond Four Seasons Leaf (300,000 won). Pre-orders are available.

Park Hyatt Seoul hosts exclusive GAJA wine dinner

Park Hyatt Seoul’s Italian restaurant Cornerstone will host an exclusive one-night-only wine dinner Nov. 13, showcasing pairings with legendary Piedmont winery GAJA and Italy’s renowned grappa producer Nonino. The evening begins with a Campari soda or Aperol Spritz, followed by a five-course Italian menu that highlights seasonal seafood and prime Korean ingredients. Each course is paired with GAJA wines such as Rossj-Bass, Promis and Magari, culminating with a glass of Camarcanda and a Nonino grappa-inspired dessert. The dinner is priced at 330,000 won per person.

Kensington Hotel Yeouido launches ‘Flying Seoul’ package

Kensington Hotel Yeouido has introduced its “Flying Seoul” package. Available through Dec. 31, the package includes a one-night stay, breakfast buffet for two at Broadway, and two tickets to Seouldal, Seoul’s hot-air-balloon attraction offering panoramic views from 130 meters above the city. Prices start from 219,900 won. Seouldal, located just a 10-minute walk from the hotel in Yeouido Park, operates daily from noon to 9 p.m. (closed Mondays) and provides sweeping vistas of the Han River and the Seoul skyline.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong unveils limited-edition cake collection

Le Mridien Seoul Myeongdong has launched its “Festive Season Edition” at Le Moulin, the hotel’s bakery and cafe, offering three holiday cakes available through Dec. 31. Designed by the hotel’s pastry chef, the lineup features a pistachio-and-strawberry Christmas Tree Cake, a Strawberry Gift Box Cake filled with fresh berries and Valrhona white chocolate, and a Santa Chocolate Cake with praline and rich chocolate mousse. Each cake is priced at 79,000 won and requires a reservation at least three days in advance. Pre-orders made by Nov. 23 receive a 10 percent discount. Pick-ups are available Dec. 1- 31.

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas offers holiday to-go feast

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas is offering “Home Fine Dining” promotion, allowing guests to enjoy hotel-quality festive cuisine at home through Dec. 31. The menu is designed for gatherings of six to seven people. There is a choice of three main dishes: whole roasted turkey (450,000 won), smoked barbecue pork ribs (380,000 won) or premium smoked beef short ribs (700,000 won; half-size 450,000 won). Each set includes seasonal sides, house-made sauces and a pumpkin Basque cheesecake. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance. A 10 percent discount is available in November via Naver or Kakao reservations, and complimentary delivery is offered within Seoul. Barbecue rib orders also include a bottle of red wine and an automatic opener while supplies last.