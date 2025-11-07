"Predator: Badlands"

(US)

Opened Nov. 5

Sci-fi/Action

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg

An undersized Yautja warrior (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) crash-lands on a deadly planet and teams up with a humanoid robot (Elle Fanning) for survival, in this ninth installment of the Predator franchise.

"Bugonia"

(US)

Opened Nov. 5

Comedy/Thriller

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Two conspiracy theorists (Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis) abduct a pharmaceuticals CEO (Emma Stone) they believe is an alien plotting Earth's destruction, in this remake of the 2003 Korean cult classic "Save the Green Planet!"

"The First Ride"

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 29

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Nam Dae-joong

Four childhood friends (Kang Ha-neul, Kim Young-kwang, Cha Eun-woo, Kang Young-seok) take their dream overseas trip after 24 years of friendship, but their plans spiral into chaos when an unexpected companion (Han Sun-hwa) joins the group.

"Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc"

(Japan)

Opened Sept. 24

Action/Fantasy

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara

Denji, a devil hunter fused with his chainsaw devil Pochita, encounters a mysterious girl named Reze in this theatrical continuation of the anime series based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga.