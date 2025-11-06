Dogyeom and Seungkwan of Seventeen will form a subunit and release new music in January, a local media outlet reported Thursday.

The two are main vocalists of the 13-member act and have also been part of BSS, a subunit of three along with Hoshi.

BSS began in 2018 with digital single “Just Do It” and has two physical singles under its belt: “Second Wind” from 2023 and “Teleparty” from January this year. The first release sold over 610,000 copies in the first week and set a record for a K-pop subunit, and the second 530,000.

The pair also sang duet “Asia” last year, a trailer theme song for BBC Studio’s seven-part nature documentary.

Dogyeom was spotted at an airport Wednesday with three of his bandmates, returning home from the US leg of their world tour. The group will resume touring later this month in Nagoya, Japan.