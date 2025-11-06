Siyoon of Billlie will expand her career into acting, with the announcement that she will appear in a K-pop thriller movie, according to her agency, Mystic Story, Wednesday.

Siyoon is set to make her debut in “Perfect Girl” with Adeline Rudolph and Arden Cho, who previously starred in “Mortal Kombat 2” and “Partner Track," respectively. Cho also voiced the character Rumi in Netflix's “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The movie, surrounding trainees aspiring to debut as a K-pop girl group, will be directed by Hong Won-ki, whose previous works include film “Zombie Hunter” and Netflix series “Unban Myths.”

Hong’s production company Zanybros has also produced music videos for Billlie, including “GingaMingaYo” and “Patbingsu.”

Meanwhile, a live performance clip of Billlie subunit Moon Sua X Siyoon singing with boy band Arrk was uploaded Thursday. The duo was featured in the band’s new track “Wow,” from its second single album that came out Monday.

On Monday, Billlie will host a fan meetup in Seoul in celebration of fourth debut anniversary.