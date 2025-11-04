The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul and the Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities, a Busan-based agency affiliated with the United Nations, have agreed to strengthen tourism exchanges, linking the TPO member cities with Silk Road heritage destinations such as Samarkand.

The agreement was signed on October 27 on the sidelines of the first-ever Global City Tourism Summit held in Busan.

Uzbek Ambassador Alisher Abdusalomov said Uzbekistan and the UN agency were developing specialized cultural tours, including historical sites and cultural exchanges like craft workshops, cooking classes and art exhibitions, to strengthen ties between the two nations.

“We also plan to organize festivals, exhibitions, and cultural events in both Busan and Uzbekistan. This could include Uzbek Culture Weeks in Busan, with exhibitions, theatrical performances, concerts, and tastings of traditional Uzbek cuisine,” the ambassador said, adding that Busan could serve as a platform for Korean cultural events in Uzbekistan.

“This year, a new flight route was launched by Uzbek airline Qanot Sharq on the Tashkent-Busan-Tashkent route once a week,” he said, suggesting developing joint tourism packages and digital initiatives for global travelers.