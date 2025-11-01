민 대표 시절 곡 제공하던 BANA 작품은 아닌 것으로 추정... 어도어, 민희진 없는 제작 시스템 가동 준비됐다는 의미

하이브 산하 레이블 어도어가 소속 걸그룹 뉴진스의 차기 정규앨범 신곡 데모 작업을 완료하고, 해당 곡 리스트를 법원에 제출한 사실이 31일 <코리아헤럴드> 취재를 통해 확인됐다. 이는 어도어가 현재 진행 중인 전속계약 분쟁 속에서도 뉴진스 매니지먼트 업무를 충실히 수행하고 있음을 입증하기 위한 것으로 보인다.

31일 법조계 관계자에 따르면, 어도어는 지난 7월 서울중앙지법에 뉴진스를 위한 신곡 리스트를 제출했다. 뉴진스의 전속 계약이 유효함을 인정한 판결이 나온 30일, 어도어가 "정규앨범 준비를 마치고 기다리고 있다"고 입장을 낸 것으로 미뤄, 이 신곡 리스트에는 적어도 5곡 이상이 포함됐을 가능성이 높다.

해당 자료는 멤버들의 보컬 녹음 직전 단계인 MR(반주) 형태로 보인다. 뉴진스가 지난해 11월 28일 전속계약 해지를 선언한 뒤 어도어로 돌아오고 있지 않아, 녹음 작업은 진행할 수가 없기 때문이다. 이번 신곡 리스트는 어도어가 뉴진스의 제작자로서 제작 의무를 이행하고 있음을 증명하는 증거로 활용됐다. 어도어 측은 같은 달 진행된 본 재판에서 재판부가 리스트의 곡들이 신곡이 맞는지 직접 확인하자 이를 인정하기도 했다.

엔터 업계의 관심사는 뉴진스의 새 앨범에 어떤 작곡가들이 참여했는지다. 그간 뉴진스의 히트곡은 대부분 외부 협력업체인 BANA(김기현 대표)가 제공해왔다. BANA는 "Attention," "Hype Boy," "OMG," "Ditto" 등 그룹의 정체성을 확립한 메가 히트곡들을 제작해왔다. 김기현 대표는 민희진 전 어도어 대표와 친분이 두터워, 과거 뉴진스가 어도어를 떠날 경우 그룹 영입 가능성이 거론되기도 했다. 분쟁 과정에서 불거진 민 전 대표와 무당의 카톡 내용도 김기현 대표의 이메일 계정에 보관되어 있었다. 당시 하이브 측은 "민희진 전 대표가 회사 자산인 사내 업무메일 계정으로 무당과의 카카오톡 대화 내용을 외부협력업체 김 모 대표의 메일로 전송했다"고 설명한 바 있다.

어도어와 뉴진스 간의 갈등은 지난해 11월 뉴진스 측이 어도어에 전속계약 종료를 일방적으로 통보하면서 불거졌다. 뉴진스 측은 "민희진 전 대표 해임 후 그룹 관리 및 제작 공백이 발생했고, 계약은 민 전 대표에 대한 신뢰를 기반으로 했다"며 해임 자체가 중대한 계약 위반이라고 주장해왔다.

하지만 서울중앙지법은 목요일 (30일) 이 소송에서 어도어의 손을 들어주며, 뉴진스가 어도어와의 전속계약을 유지해야 한다고 판결했다. 재판부는 "어도어 측 매니지먼트 업무 수행에 공백이 발생했다고 보기 어렵다"고 판단했으며, 특히 "민 전 대표를 어도어에서 해임한 사정만으로 어도어가 근본적인 계약 의무를 위반했다고 볼수 없다"고 강조했다.

어도어는 판결 직후 입장문을 내며 "재판 과정에서 밝힌 대로, 뉴진스의 공식 앨범 발매 준비를 완료했으며 활동 재개를 기다리고 있다"며 신곡 준비 사실을 재차 강조했다.

뉴진스 측은 법률대리인 세종을 통해 “법원의 결정을 존중하지만, 어도어와의 신뢰 관계가 완전히 파괴되어 정상적인 활동을 이어갈 수 없다”는 입장을 고수하며 즉시 항소할 계획임을 밝혔다. 이로써 뉴진스와 소속사 간 갈등은 법정 2라운드로 접어들게 됐다.

[Exclusive] Ador completes track demos for NewJeans’ new album, submits list to court as evidence

Girl group’s signature production team BANA appears not to have taken part in demos

Ador, the music label under Hybe and home to NewJeans, has completed several demos for the group’s next album and submitted the list of tracks to the Seoul Central District Court as evidence of its continued management responsibilities, The Korea Herald has learned.

According to a legal source, Ador submitted the list to the court in July. The list is believed to contain more than five demos, as it pertains to a full-length album.

During a trial session that month, the presiding judges asked whether the list included new songs, to which Ador’s legal representatives confirmed that it did. The submission was intended to demonstrate that the label has been fulfilling its duties as NewJeans’ management company amid the ongoing legal dispute with the group.

The tracks Ador in the list submitted to the court are in MR form, meaning the instrumental tracks have been completed, but no member vocals have been recorded.

In a press statement released Thursday, Ador said, “As we have stated during the trial, we have completed preparations for NewJeans’ official album release and are waiting to resume their activities.”

Although the kind of music Ador has produced for the group remains unknown, The Korea Herald confirmed that Beasts And Natives Alike (BANA) — the creative collective behind NewJeans’ previous hit songs such as “Attention,” “Hype Boy,” “OMG” and “Ditto” — appears not to have participated in the new material.

BANA, founded by Kim Ki-hyun, a longtime friend of former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, was rumored to be attempting to bring NewJeans under its management in February, when the group announced its departure from Ador, though that speculation later proved false.

The conflict between NewJeans and Ador began in November 2024, when the group unilaterally announced the termination of its exclusive contract, citing a management and production vacuum following Min’s dismissal as Ador’s CEO in August that year. NewJeans argued that their contract was built on trust in Min and that her removal constituted a serious breach of Ador’s contractual obligations.

However, the Seoul court ruled Thursday that NewJeans must maintain their exclusive contract with Ador, stating that Min’s dismissal alone did not justify contract termination. The court said it found no managerial vacuum that prevented Ador from carrying out its duties, adding that “the members’ trust in Min Hee-jin alone cannot be considered a fundamental contractual obligation.”

Following the ruling, NewJeans announced through their legal representative, law firm Sejong, that they respect the court’s decision but plan to immediately appeal, saying, “The relationship of trust with Ador has been completely destroyed,” making it “impossible to return and continue normal activities under the company.”