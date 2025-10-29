Edward Lee, runner-up on Netflix's 'Culinary Class War,' to create Korean fusion menu for leaders’ banquet

G-Dragon, a K-pop star and an honorary ambassador for APEC 2025, will perform at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting Gala Dinner on Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, city officials said on Wednesday.

The performance, exclusively for invited leaders, is scheduled to take place at the Lahan Select Hotel in Sinpyeong-dong, where the gala dinner will be held, not at the Cheomseongdae site as some reports had earlier suggested.

“There is no official public announcement, but we understand that G-Dragon will perform privately during the leaders’ dinner at the hotel on Oct. 31,” a Gyeongju city official told The Korea Herald.

Following the dinner, G-Dragon is scheduled to leave for to perform at Taipei Arena in Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday's dinner is expected to feature Korean fusion cuisine created by Edward Lee, runner-up on the hit Netflix show “Culinary Class War,” in collaboration with chefs from Lotte Hotel, using local ingredients and traditional liquors of Gyeongju. Menu details remain confidential, in accordance with protocol for state leaders.

Since last month, social media posts and online communities have suggested G-Dragon would perform in front of the UNESCO World Heritage site, featuring a drone show, fireworks, media facade displays, live band performances and collaborative stages with other K-pop artists. The city has urged residents to disregard such rumors, insisting that no such public performance at Cheomseongdae had been planned.