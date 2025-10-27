The city of Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, announced Sunday that online rumors that K-pop superstar G-Dragon would perform at a free, outdoor concert during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit are false.

“Recent online posts about a ‘G-Dragon performance at Cheomseongdae’ are all not true,” the city said in a statement, adding that “there are no official plans for a G-Dragon concert at Cheomseongdae.”

Cheomseongdae is one of Asia’s oldest surviving astronomical observatories, dating to the seventh century, and remains a symbol of the Silla Kingdom (53 BC to AD 935).

The city also warned that any “preregistration” or “applications” for related events are groundless.

“We ask residents and visitors not to be misled by baseless posts and to verify information through official channels," a city official emphasized.

G-Dragon, who serves as an APEC publicity ambassador, previously participated — without pay — in a promotional video for the upcoming summit produced by Shin Woo-Seok, CEO of film production company Dolphiners.

Meanwhile, the city added that a planned fireworks show during the APEC summit has been canceled due safety concerns.